Explosion near Devil's Lake destroys 2 homes

DEVIL'S LAKE, MI (Toledo News Now) - Multiple fire crews were on the scene of at least two houses that caught fire in northwest Lenawee County Thursday. The fire started around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Devil's Lake, just off of U.S. Route 223 in Irish Hills.

Investigators say two houses are a total loss after both went up in flames. At one point Thursday night, at least one propane gas tank exploded. Consumers Energy confirms it was not natural gas, but propane.

Michigan fire investigators say they are not sure how the fire started. A propane explosion may have caused the first house to go up in flames, causing the house next door to catch fire.

Seven fire departments were on hand to help extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported. Both of the houses were summer homes and unoccupied when the fire started. One resident says he was visiting a friend in the Toledo area when it happened.

Neighbors say they could hear and feel the explosion.

"It just exploded. It was like cannons going off, flames everywhere and we called 911," said Barb Stubli.

