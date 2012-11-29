11-year-old supports cancer patients

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) – Perrysburg Junior High student Connie Christiansen will shave her head this weekend in support of childhood cancer patients.

"I thought it would be a fun and easy way to give back to my community and be really fun to be in solidarity with childhood cancer patients," Christiansen said.

At only 11, Christiansen is the youngest girl signed up for the St. Baldrick's Foundation event at Bowling Green State University (BGSU) this weekend. St. Baldrick's is a volunteer-driven charity that funds childhood cancer research grants.

Christiansen's desire to support cancer patients began at an early age. She was inspired by her father's own fight against cancer when he was just 15.

And this isn't the first time she has cut off her locks. She went bald last March and will do it again at another event next March.

Not many junior high students would be willing to shave their heads, and Christiansen's mother Melanie was worried at first about how her daughter's classmates would respond.

"The schools have been really supportive and she's gained a lot of confidence," Melanie Christiansen said. "I think it's great…not only is she supporting childhood cancer patients, but she's also showing other kids that they can make a difference."

The St. Baldrick's event will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2 at the BGSU student union. Walk-ins will be accepted. Donations can be made at stbaldricks.org or by calling 888-899-2253.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.