Toledo officer retires after 33 years

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – After over three decades of service, Toledo Police Department Officer Harold Mosley is retiring.

Mosley worked for the Toledo Police Department (TPD) for 33 years and 10 months. Over the past four years, he has served as the Toledo city council sergeant-at-arms.

Mosley said being a cop has been a very rewarding career – not only helping put lawbreakers behind bars, but also being a positive role model and influence on people, to steer them clear of a life of wrong-doing.

"Police service is one of the noblest causes there are," Mosley said. "I have been blessed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the best policemen on the planet."

A gathering was held Thursday for Mosley. City council members and other city employees stopped by to wish him well and thank him for years of dedicated service.

Toledo city council has selected Officer Phil Carroll to take over for Mosley as sergeant-at-arms.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.