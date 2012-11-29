Lenawee Co.'s unemployment rate drops 2%

LENAWEE COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - More people in Michigan's Lenawee County are finding jobs, according to the October unemployment rates released by the state.

Job experts in Lenawee County say the trend is encouraging. The unemployment rate for October is down nearly 2 percent from October 2011. The October 2012 unemployment rate for the county was just over 7 percent.

Michigan Works representatives say they have noticed more manufacturing jobs in the county they and more companies are considering the county as a place to build and invest in factories.

Experts say jobs are available, but people may have trouble finding one because they are underqualified.

"A lot of the individuals that were laid off back in 2008 - their skill set level was good for that time frame, but as technology increases, new equipment comes in, a lot of these peoples' skill sets are lower than what they need to be to run these machines," explained Justin Gifford with community relations at Michigan Works.

Officials at Michigan Works say to keep the unemployment rate dropping, they are working with local manufacturing companies to create training programs to help the unemployed find jobs.

