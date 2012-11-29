EDITORIAL: Toledo Museum of Art's Manet Exhibit a must-see

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - This past holiday weekend my family and I visited the Toledo Museum of Art to enjoy the Manet Exhibit, and it is quite an exhibit!

This quote from the Wall Street Journal sums it up:

"This is art everyone can appreciate, and what an honor and testament to the stature of our museum that it is the only venue in the United States for this exhibit. If you do not see it here within the next month, you'll have to catch it next year at the Royal Academy of Arts in London."

Now I have no particular training or in-depth appreciation for the nuance of painting. Even so, the work of Manet is amazing.

In the same way that it's possible to appreciate the skill of a Justin Verlander 100 mph fastball without truly understanding how he does it, the Manet Exhibit inspires a similar sense of awe. This is the work of a genius. The Manet Exhibit is extraordinary, because it is.

If you do it soon, you don't have to spend thousands of dollars and nine hours traveling to London to see it.

