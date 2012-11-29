Does It Work Toy Testers #2: Board Games

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

(Toledo News Now) - Not all games are created equal. Kids were quick to point that out in this week's toy test.

It is like a holiday for the fourth grade toy testers in Sally Camden's elementary class, but the fun soon turns into confusion. Some of the four board games were a little hard to figure out at first.

"It takes a long time to set up."

First, kids got grooving with Twister Dance. Kids can plug in their own devices and play without a mat. Instead, they move and groove according to the flashing colored lights.

The class didn't exactly give it a green light, after several weeks of testing.

"It was confusing at first. It took trial and error."

Girls seemed to like it slightly more than boys. In all, the $25 Twister Dance grooves to a 'B.'

The kids really got into Electronic Scrabble Catch Phrase, even though the makers combined two classic games. It actually seemed to play a lot more like the game Taboo. However, fourth grade may be about the minimum age to play.

"They got the hang of it with an adult helper. I'd recommend parents play that game with kids," said Camden.

Camden noted it was great for building vocabulary. The $20 Electronic Scrabble game spells out a 'B+.'

Meantime, no one is striking it rich with Monopoly Millionaire. It's supposedly the new way to play the game, but testers prefer the old way better.

"The least favorite started out as Monopoly Millionaire because of so many pieces, and it's hard to learn at the beginning. But as they grew more familiar, they slowly warmed up to it."

The class gives the $15 board game a 'C', also basing the grade on how many pieces there are of which to keep track.

"The most favorite toy was Bop-it Smash. It was just so easy to start playing right away. They got immediate feedback. They didn't have to wait a long time."

"It's easy, plus, I won!"

"It's fast!"

Finally, a new spin on a classic game that works! The price of $20 is likeable, too. The kids timed it right and smashed the lights. Bop it Smash is a smash, earning the top spot and an 'A+' on this Does It Work toy test.

