4 injured in Williams County crash

NORTHWEST TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - A crash occurred on U.S. Route 20 at the intersection of County Road 1.50 in Northwest Township around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, sending four people to the hospital.

Justin M. Rice, 18, of Lagrange, IN, was driving a Mercury Topaz northbound on CR 1.50 when he failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign and pulled out in front of Walter R. Harvey, 47, of Clinton, MI, who was driving a Dodge Journey.

Both vehicles went off the north side of US-20 before coming to rest.

Rice and two juvenile passengers were taken by Life Flight to a hospital in Fort Wayne, IN. Harvey was transported to a hospital in Angola, IN.

Safety belts were in use by all of the occupants at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

