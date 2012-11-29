Donations still needed for Aurora Project women and children's shelter

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - The National Coalition for the Homeless says at least 3.5 million Americans will not have roofs over their heads this holiday season. More than half of those people are women and children. One local organization is trying to fix that, but needs help.

In 1984, a task force of community women met to address the needs of homeless women and children. The result of this effort was in 1985 with the founding of Aurora House, a transitional housing shelter for homeless women and children, specifically women who were dealing with chemical addictions. Sister Dorothy Nussbaum was named the first executive director and Aurora House opened at its original site located on St. Clair Street Sept. 24, 1986. The shelter is now located on North Superior Street.

Here is the full wishlist of items needed for The Aurora Project:

Ladies

Lingerie

Hair care products - mousse, shampoo, hair spray

Manicure supplies

Nail polish

Cuddlekins - sizes medium-XL

Waterproof winter boots - ladies sizes 8–10

Children

Boots: various children sizes

2 Cribs – no drop sides

Disposable diapers – sizes 1, 2 and 3

Pajamas – sizes for infants and young children

Aurora

-Gift cards – Kroger, Aldi's, Target, Meijer, Walmart

-Gas cards

-Gift cards for maintenance costs – oil change, tune-up, tires

-Bus tokens

-Stationery items – note cards, wrapping paper, ribbon, tissue paper, etc.

-Batteries

