2 injured after dump truck collides with car

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Oregon Road in Perrysburg Township shut down for part of the morning after a serious crash at the intersection of Ayers Road, north of state Route 795.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday at 7:10 a.m. in Wood County.

Christopher Campbell, 19, of Holland, was driving a Chrysler Concorde westbound on Ayers. Campbell was turning left onto Oregon Road when he failed to yield to a northbound Kenworth dump truck driven by Daryl Lewis, 28, of Grand Rapids, MI. After impact, the dump truck traveled off the west side of the roadway, while the Chrysler traveled off the east side of the roadway.

Lewis was taken to a local hospital for minor neck, back, and head injuries.

Campbell was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated. He was then transported to a hospital by Life Flight for severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

