'Heroes Behind the Badge' movie to be shown in Port Clinton

PORT CLINTON, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The documentary "Heroes Behind the Badge" will be shown Thursday in Port Clinton as a benefit.

All proceeds from tickets sales will benefit the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and Ohio COPS (Concerns of Police Survivors).

"Heroes Behind the Badge" is a documentary film featuring some of the brave men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line and survived, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Following the movie screening there will be a question and answer session with Producer Bill Erfurth and a few words from Kelly Terry-Willis, surviving sister of Border Agent Brian Terry, killed in the line of duty in 2010.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The movie begins at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center located at 821 S. Jefferson St. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Tickets are available at the Port Clinton Police Department located at 1868 E. Perry Street, Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce located at 110 Madison Street and Perfect Color Hair & Tan located at 90 N. Madison Street or online at www.heroesbehindthebadgeportclinton.eventbrite.com.

For more information, like the Heroes Behind the Badge page on Facebook.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

