73 to lose jobs with Chrysler paint facility change

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Former Chrysler workers in Toledo will lose their jobs when Chrysler takes back operation of the Toledo painting facility.

The workers retired from Chrysler to work at the facility when operations were taken over by the Canadian company Magna. Since they receive a pension from Chrysler, the company will not bring them back as paid employees. Chrysler says they cannot draw two salaries. That leaves 73 people without a job.



UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower called a news conference Wednesday to meet with some of the workers who say they feel betrayed.

"I watch corporations change their minds and destroy lives in the process and I never thought that would happen in our UAW facility here in Toledo, when we have been such a partner with Chrysler," said Baumhower.

