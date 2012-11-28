6 arrested after courthouse riot

Six were arrested outside the courthouse Wednesday after a riot broke out.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Six people were arrested Wednesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court following the sentencing of 16-year-old Anthony Mitchell.

Mitchell and 19-year-old Kenneth Moore both took plea deals on charges related to the July rape of a South Toledo woman.

The two posed as door-to-door candle salesmen, broke into the woman's apartment, and raped her at gunpoint. They were arrested after a two-day manhunt by Toledo police.

Mitchell went through the process to be certified as an adult before his sentencing.

He received two consecutive 10-year prison terms plus a one-year sentence for the gun charge.

Once Mitchell's sentence was announced, two women from his family began shouting in the courtroom of Judge Linda Jennings. They called the rape victim profane names and were removed from court by security.

Several other people began shoving each other outside the third-floor courtroom and were moved to the first floor and then outside by court deputies. They continued to become more disorderly. In addition to yelling profanities at the victim and law enforcement, they began making physical threats. At this point, the disturbance had escalated into a riot and the agitators were placed under arrest.

"They refused instructions to calm down, made some threatening statements toward officers and deputies and it turned into a little bit of a riot," said Toledo Police Sergeant Joe Heffernan.

Several of the rioters resisted arrest and one physically assaulted a detective by jumping on her back. The detective also had her keys stolen.

All the suspects were taken to the Safety Building where they were processed prior to being booked in the Lucas County Jail.

The following were arrested:

-Antoine Pernell, 35, has been charged with aggravated rioting.

-Myesha Newton, 19, has been charged with aggravated rioting, menacing and resisting arrest.

-Anthony Mitchell, 39, has been charged with aggravated rioting, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.

-Sonia Nieto, 24, has been charged with aggravated rioting, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

-Angel Bowman, 25, has been charged with aggravated rioting, petty theft, menacing and resisting arrest.

-Markella Lawrence, 30, has been charged with aggravated rioting, petty theft and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.