New senior living center to open in Monclova Twp

MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday for Monclova Township's latest development: the Lakes of Monclova new senior living center located on Monclova Road in Monclova Township near Maumee.

The people at Lakes of Monclova say this is filling a need for people in the community and contributing to the economy.

Between $7 million and $8 million went into building the facility. It provides skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care for people in the community.

Once the facility is completely staffed, there will be between 90 and 100 employees working there.

Leaders say they want to give the entire place an upscale hotel feel so they have paid a lot of attention to the common areas and rooms.

Staff have already gotten a few inquiries and look forward to seeing the place operating.

"Basically we looked in the area. We saw there was some demand in the market for skilled nursing beds and also a retirement community. So we really thought it was a great opportunity. Monclova Township is a great area, and we really wanted to be a part of that," said Stephen Apple, Trilogy Health Services divisional vice president.

The Lakes of Monclova will open its doors to anyone interested in viewing the facility Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

