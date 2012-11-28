Investigation continues in fatal Seneca County house fire

SENECAY COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - The investigation continues after a house fire in Seneca County claimed the lives of two adults and three children just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials are still trying to determine a cause to the fire that leveled the home. Officials say state fire marshals were on scene for hours examining the rubble.

On Wednesday, autopsies are being performed on the two adults. Autopsies on the three children ages 6, 8, and 12, will take place Thursday.

Those in Seneca County say this is a very close community and tragedies like this hit hard.

"A lot of the firefighters that were here yesterday were familiar with the family. One had commented that his kids go to school with the kids that were victims here, and that brings it closer to home and makes it hurt just a little bit more," said Dean Henry, public information's officer for Seneca County.

Related:

Tune in for what the school is doing to help classmates and the community cope on WTOL 11 News at 6.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.