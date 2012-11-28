Findlay police searching for robbery suspect

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery from a store in Findlay early Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a black male entered the Fast Cash store at 1205 Tiffin Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. He demanded money from the clerk and stated he had a gun, but no weapon was shown. The suspect then took an undetermined amount of money and left the store on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30 years old, 6 feet 3 inches to 6 feet 5 inches tall, thin, with a thin, black mustache and black beard. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie and dark jeans.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Findlay police at 419-424-7163.

