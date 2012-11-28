West Toledo man indicted for murdering wife

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Toledo man accused of killing his wife and then fleeing to Canada has now been indicted of two counts of murder.

Police say Kyle Sheppard, 29, killed his wife, Katie, earlier this month at the couple's west Toledo home.

Officers initially went to the home after Katie's co-workers called when she did not show up for work. Police found her body on the porch.

Sheppard turned himself into authorities in Canada. The Lucas County Prosecutor's Office has been working with Quebec authorities to get Sheppard back to the United States.

