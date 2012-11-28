Suspect arrested in east Toledo bank robbery

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo police have arrested a suspect in a bank robbery at the Key Bank on Main Street in east Toledo Wednesday.

On Wednesday around 1:15 p.m., a lone black male entered the Key Bank located at 324 Main Street in east Toledo, and gave a note to a teller demanding money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money, along with a dye pack, and fled the scene on foot. He never displayed a weapon.

There were no injuries reported.

In the process, the dye pack exploded on the suspect and the stolen money. He proceeded to shop at two East Toledo businesses, and paid with the stained cash.

"Fortunately for us, the good guys, we had some alert merchants in the area that were wise to what happened and thought something was funny and alerted us," said Toledo Police Sergeant Joe Heffernan.



Police received information that someone had dye-stained money and an officer stopped the suspect after he had tried to pass some of the tainted bills at a store on the east side.

Police arrested Dennis Felton Thompson Jr., 32, Wednesday night for the robbery.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.