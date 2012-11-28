Day care center vehicle crashes near downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A day care transportation vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon near downtown Toledo.

The day care center bus from Dreams of Tomorrow Learning Center was occupied by only the driver. No students were on board.

The driver was not injured.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the corner of Dorr and City Park. The driver says the steering on the mini-bus locked up and he lost control, crashing into a utility pole with traffic lights.

The traffic signal will be operating in the flash mode until repairs are completed.

