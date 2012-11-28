Man hospitalized after rolling truck

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - An Ohio man was hospitalized Tuesday after overturning his truck in Orange Township.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30, just east of Township Road 52.

Authorities say Dean H. Corrigan, 63, of Millersburg, OH, was driving a Ford Ranger eastbound on US-30 when he went off the side of the road, came back on the road, and in overcorrecting, rolled the vehicle.

Corrigan was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital by Life Flight. His status is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

