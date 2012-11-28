Lucas County dog warden sets up donation fund

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The Lucas County dog warden is creating a donation fund to assist with the treatment of animals that come to them in need of emergency medical attention.

The Fund pays for medical care provided by the veterinarian in the Lucas County Dog Warden shelter and for emergency treatment or hospitalization in outside institutions.

According to the dog warden's website, the fund will help dogs like its namesake, Cutie. Cutie is a Chihuahua that they cared for recently that came in the middle of the night with a puppy stuck in her birth canal. After some tests and ultimately an emergency surgery, it was determined that Cutie had two deceased puppies that had to be removed to save her life – she had been in labor sometime during the past week, a puppy got stuck, the puppies died, and now Cutie's life was in danger. The bill for her emergency care exceeded $1400. They say Cutie is now thriving in a loving, lifetime home.

The fund was announced Wednesday by Dog Warden Julie Lyle and the Lucas County Commissioners.

