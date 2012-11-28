Man trapped in car upside down after crash near Rossford

(TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - One man was flown by air ambulance to a Toledo area hospital after a rollover crash on the Ohio Turnpike near Rossford.

Troopers say the man was exiting the Turnpike around midnight Wednesday near Route 795 when he lost control of the vehicle. It flipped over, and he was trapped upside down in the car. He called 911. Rescue crews had trouble locating the crash site and ended up using the GPS from his cell phone.

The condition of the man is not yet known.



Route 795 was shut down temporarily for the air ambulance.

