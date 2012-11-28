Toledo police search for cop impersonators after robbery

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Police are searching for two suspects who impersonated officers to rob a man.

It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on Brown in central Toledo, between Tecumseh and Fearing.

A 65-year-old man thought he was being pulled over by an unmarked police car. He says he saw blue flashing lights. However, when he pulled over, two men approached the car and robbed him. The victim says one stayed near the rear of his car, while the other approached and yelled to him to shut off his engine and turn off his lights. Police say the suspect then demanded money.

Police say as the robber was leaving he punched the victim in the face. The victim was shaken but uninjured.



Sgt. Joe Heffernan says police cars are often very identifiable with markings or the make of the car, but anyone who is unsure can turn on the hazard lights and drive slowly to a police station or safe place.

Heffernan says this situation was an eye opener for the whole community.

"Now that we had a case of this happen recently, the public is going to be a little more on alert about it. If you see somebody pulled over and you don't think it's really a police car, jot down the license plate number, and call the police," said Heffernan.

Toledo police are still in the middle of the investigation. Descriptions of the suspects have not yet been released.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and are eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.