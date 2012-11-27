Highway Patrol: 3 dead in Seneca County accident

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people died in an accident just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Two children and their mother were killed when the car they were riding in ran a stop sign on Township Road 112 at County Road 7. The 2001 Lincoln LS was driven by 27-year-old Terry Bryant Jr., of Fostoria.

Bethany Garner, 25, of Fostoria, was killed in the crash, along with 7-year-old Skyler Bryant and 4-year-old Angel Bryant.

Terry Bryant was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another child, 5-year-old Arianna Bryant, was transported by air ambulance to a Toledo area hospital with critical injuries.

Bryant's vehicle was struck on the passenger-side door by a 1998 Dodge Durango driven by 28-year-old Kristopher Stafford, of Fostoria. He was transported to a Toledo area hospital by air ambulance. Investigators say Stafford was wearing a seat belt.

Both vehicles traveled off the roadway and overturned several times.

Investigators say Bethany was in the right front passenger seat. She was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Skyler was in the middle rear seat. He was wearing a safety belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Angel was in the left rear seat. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.



Arianna was in the right rear seat. She was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been issued.

