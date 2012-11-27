Maumee doctor charged with prescription drug trafficking

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) - A Maumee doctor has been charged with 30 felonies in relation to trafficking of prescription drugs.

Dr. Barry P. Deran was indicted on 15 counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and 15 counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs Tuesday by a Lucas County Grand Jury.

The Ohio State Board of Pharmacy says Deran's office and home were searched in February. The board says numerous prescription drugs, firearms and medical records were seized at that time.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.