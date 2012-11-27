Condo residents contemplate Thanksgiving fire aftermath

MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) – Condo residents who lost their homes as a result of a fire Thanksgiving night met at the Brandywine Country Club on Tuesday to learn what happens next.

The fire started around 7:15 p.m. on Byrnwyck West near Salisbury Road. All residents escaped safely but most lost everything.

"I was sick to my stomach. I was devastated, obviously. Everything I own is up there...everything," said resident Robert Sheline.

A shelter was set up at the nearby Brandywine Country Club. The condo owners were told there are two options from the insurance company: rebuild, or live somewhere else.

It will cost an estimated $2 million to rebuild the condos. Many tenants are still not sure what they want to do. They are still waiting on a report from the fire marshal to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.