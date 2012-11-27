Army Corps proposes Findlay flood solution

The Blanchard River's propensity to flood has been a worry for residents.

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) – A proposed ditch plan maybe the solution needed for flooding problems in Findlay.

Residents living near the Blanchard River have beensubjected to destructive flooding for years.

"Water may or may not come," said Findlay resident JamesRoutson. "It's in the back of your mind all the time."

The Army Corps of Engineers has proposed a plan thatcould alleviate those worries. They are interested in building a two-stageditch along Lye Creek that will be used for high water flow and will have grassin the ditch to help improve water quality.

"Those grasses would do some things like possibly usesome of the phosphorous that comes in the water," said Phillip Regele, HancockCounty Commissioner.

The grass absorption of phosphorous should decreasephosphorous levels in Lake Erie. For local residents, the ditch will helpprevent flooding by holding more water and improving drainage time, allowingfarmers to work in their fields sooner.

The Army Corps will need to purchase portions of landfrom current owners in order to make the ditch a reality. Until then, thechance of flooding is still a reality.

"We can't stop it, it's nature's way," Regele said. "It'salways going to happen."

Residents can voice their opinions at upcoming meetingsin Putnam and Ottawa counties. There will be a meeting at the Hancock CountyAgriculture Center from 9-11 a.m. on December 12.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. Allrights reserved.