Recipe for Michigan State Cookie

Recipe for Michigan Treasure Cookie

(Total time 1 hour 30 minutes) Makes: 3 dozen

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup softened butter or margarine

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chunks or chips

1 1/2 cup dried cherries

Additional granulated sugar to roll dough in before it bakes (about 1/4 cup)

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt; set aside. In a large mixing bowl, beat the butter, 1 cup of sugar and brown sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy (about 2 to 3 minutes). Beat in the egg and vanilla until well blended.

With the mixer on low speed, gradually beat in one-third cup of the flour mixture at a time until all is used. Scrape sides of bowl between additions of flour mixture. Stir in chocolate chunks and cherries. Cover the dough and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Roll chilled dough into golf-ball-sized balls. Roll the balls in the additional granulated sugar. Place the balls 3 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Gently press with bottom of glass to flatten. Repeat with remaining dough.

Bake 13 to 15 minutes or until cookies are set. Remove from the oven and cool cookies about 5 minutes on the baking sheets, transfer to wire racks and cool completely.