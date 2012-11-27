Councilman investigates city purchase of vehicles

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Toledo City Councilman Mike Collins has asked the state auditor to look into concerns regarding information from the mayor's office.

Collins said his referrals for information from the administration often go unanswered or are given incomplete responses.

He is particularly uncomfortable with the response from the administration regarding two recent vehicle purchases of a Chevy Tahoe and GMC Terrain.

"The mayor and his administration represented legislation for procurement of certain items and it was all defined within the ordinance," Collins said. "Then they turned around and in one case they turned a street sweeper into a GMC Terrain. That's absolutely ridiculous."

Collins has contacted the Ohio Auditor to look into the situation, but Mayor Mike Bell said all referrals are responded to and he's not giving Collins' complaint much thought.

"I don't have time to be chasing my tail over something that really does not have much validity," Bell said. "It's designed to keep us busy. I'm not wasting my time as mayor. We gave him his response, if he doesn't like the response I can accept that, but that's just the way it is."

Click here to see the full media release from Collins, including his referrals and the administration's responses.

