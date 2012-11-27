United Way in need of donations or faces program cuts

WAUSEON, OH (Toledo News Now) - A local nonprofit is asking for help this holiday season. It says donations are down and several programs are at risk of being cut.

With less money coming in, the United Way of Fulton County is stretching every dollar to try and provide for the people and organizations who depend on them for help. Directors say donations have been significantly lower this year compared to last. To keep assistance programs operating as they are now, they need at least a few thousand dollars more before the end of the year.

Contributions to groups like the Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Habitat for Humanity are all at risk of being cut.

The executive director says a gift of any size or type would help tremendously.

"Any gift is well appreciated and needed. And we also have volunteer opportunities, so maybe if you can't afford to give or even if you've been a recipient of United Way services, we recommend volunteering your time. All of our programs use volunteers at some level," said Gina Saaf, executive director of United Way of Fulton County.

The easiest way to donate money is through the mail at the following location:

United Way of Fulton County

604 South Shoop Avenue

Suite 122

Wauseon, Ohio 43567

For more information on how to help call 419-337-9606 or visit United Way of Fulton County.

