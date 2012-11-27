Full Interview: NASA Flight Director Gene Kranz

Kranz at his console on May 30, 1965, in the NASA Mission Operations Control Room in Houston, TX. (Source: NASA)

Toledo News Now's Chrys Peterson sits down with former NASA Flight Director and Director of Mission Operations Gene Kranz.

Among the numerous missions he commanded, Kranz oversaw the safe return of astronauts after disaster on the Apollo 13 mission.

Kranz was born and raised in Toledo. He is a 1951 graduate of Central Catholic High School.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.