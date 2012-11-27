Marijuana plants discovered during north Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo firefighters called the Toledo Police Department for help after they discovered more than just a fire at a house in the 3400 block of Doyle Tuesday morning. The flames have triggered not one, but two investigations.

Firefighters were expecting to find flames when they were called out to the scene, but they were not expecting to find dozens of marijuana plants. The discovery launched double the investigations: one for arson and one for narcotics.

The house fire started just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say nobody was home at the time and nobody was injured. However, they say someone left behind a decent-sized marijuana growing operation, including 30 plants.

Police say now that the flames are extinguished they can start digging for answers.

"Finding out whose house it is, who was supposed to be living there, who had control of the space where the plants were being grown, and who was ultimately responsible for that," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan with the TPD.

Police say whoever is responsible could face felony charges, including cultivation and possibly drug trafficking.

