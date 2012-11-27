Restaurant Ratings: Many Toledo area eateries need repair

(Toledo News Now) - Some area restaurants are dealing with dust, dirt and grime in this week's Restaurant Ratings Report, while others are maintaining a clean, safe and healthy working environment.

Steve Eberhart knows what his customers want in a restaurant. At Cracker Barrel on Ford Street in Maumee, the cooks bake with customers in mind.

"A lot of the items that we serve are made from scratch. They don't come in pre-made or processed. We make them from scratch, from start to finish. We have to adhere our recipes to make sure we're hitting the criteria to make sure we are serving our food safely and at a high quality which our guests expect," said Eberhart.

The goal is to make the customer feel at home and to achieve that, staff members treat the kitchen like it's their own. They're hoping other restaurants do the same.

"I'm a father of two daughters and we go out to eat and I just assume, and hope, that everyone's practicing those food safety procedures and serving safe food to all their customers," said Eberhart.

For this Cracker Barrel, that way of thinking is working. The past four inspections have turned up problem free.

In addition to Cracker Barrel, Taco Bell on West Central Avenue in west Toledo and Bob Evan's along Glendale Avenue in south Toledo are both boasting clean inspection reports.

The story is a bit different for Beirut Restaurant on Monroe Street in west Toledo, which earned three violations. Lamb chops stored directly on another container of lamb chops is a cause for concern; it could lead to a cross-contamination issue. Also, the ice cream chest needs to be cleaned and floor tiles must be repaired or replaced.

Rock ‘N Rodeo Saloon in Oregon also gained three violations this week. Inspectors noted lunch meats without date marks, peeling floor tiles and a kitchen sink without hand towels.

Mancy's Italian Restaurant on Monroe Street in west Toledo can count eight violations on its report. Plumbing is in need of repair at a sink that's leaking, plus no date labeling was reported on several food items, and buildup is collecting on ceiling vents and fans.

Inspectors dished out three violations at the Little Caesar's Pizza on West Alexis Road in west Toledo. The faucet is leaking, dishes were found to still be dirty despite being labeled "clean" and pizza pans were on the floor cooling, waiting to be reused.

