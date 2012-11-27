2 elderly women hospitalized after car overturns

BIG SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - Two elderly women were injured after their vehicle went off the road and overturned in Seneca County late Monday afternoon.

The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating the single-vehicle crash, which happened on Township Road 56. The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. Monday just west of U.S. Route 23 in Seneca County.

Marian Reinhart, 82, of Alvada, OH, was driving a Buick Park Avenue eastbound on TR 56 when she traveled off the north side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Also in the vehicle was passenger Rose Hare, 89, of Upper Sandusky, OH.

Reinhart and Hare were both transported to a Toledo hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.