2 adults, 3 kids die in Seneca County house fire

SENECA COUNTY, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A family of five has died after their house caught fire on Township Road 124 in Seneca County early Tuesday morning.

Authorities have found all five bodies and believe they died in the fire, pending autopsy results. The family includes a man, a woman and three children. All three kids were students at Seneca East Schools.

The Seneca East Local School District Superintendent says three students are the presumed victims of the fire. Those students are 12 year old Olivia Bondy, 8 year old Jack Hamilton and 6 year old Lincoln Hamilton.

The coroner is working to make official identification of the bodies found in the home.

The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, but remained smoldering throughout the morning. A truck driver passing through the area saw the smoke and flames and called 911. When firefighters arrived just 6 minutes later, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

The house is located in the 13000 block of TR 124 between Attica and Republic, which is east of Tiffin. Two adults and three children lived at the home. The county's audit records show Joseph D. Hamilton owned the house and four of the residents had the last name of Hamilton, with the fifth resident having another name.

The house burned to the ground and is a total loss.

There is no word yet on what started the fire. The state fire marshal is on scene to determine a cause. Several local volunteer departments also assisted at the scene.

Officials say the family had recently moved into the home, but was from the area and known to the community.

"This is a very close community and these children were known in the school district. These firefighters knew this family. It's a very difficult day," said Dean Henry, Seneca County Public Information Officer.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.