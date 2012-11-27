Toledo Air National Guard to conduct night training

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The Toledo Air National Guard unit will begin conducting night training this week. Area residents may see and hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing through about 9 p.m.

It begins on Tuesday, Nov. 27 and continues through Thursday, Dec. 13.



Training flights normally take place during the day, but to ensure overall readiness, pilots must conduct night operations as well.

The 180th Fighter Wing says they appreciate the support of the citizens of northwest Ohio as they continue to train in support of their mission.

