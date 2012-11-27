NASA's Gene Kranz to speak at Central High Tuesday

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Former NASA flight director and Central Catholic alumnus Gene Kranz is visiting the high school on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He'll meet students, tour the school and talk about his time in the space program. Kranz served as a flight director during the Gemini and Apollo programs and is best known for his role in directing the successful Mission Control team efforts to save the crew of Apollo 13, which later became the subject story of a major motion picture of the same name.

Kranz graduated from Central in 1951.

