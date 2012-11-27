1 stabbed in Oregon

OREGON, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - One man was stabbed in the hand early Tuesday in Oregon.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the 2,500 block of Cawdor near Wheeling.

Police say the victim is an acquaintance of a woman and was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend. The suspect showed up at a house and stabbed the victim after an altercation. According to police, the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.



The victim was taken to the hospital.

Identities of those involved have not yet been released.

