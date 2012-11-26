Whitmer’s Bell named D1 Coach of the Year - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Whitmer’s Bell named D1 Coach of the Year

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Whitmer Head Football Coach Jerry Bell has been named Ohio's Division 1 Coach of the Year.

In his first year as head coach Bell has lead the Panthers to the State Championship Game.  Whitmer will play Cincinnati Moeller Saturday at 7 p.m. in Canton.

The Panthers are a perfect 14-0 ahead of their final game.

