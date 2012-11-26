Bell returns for fourth trip to China hopeful about partnerships, investment

Toledo Mayor Mike Bell says the partnerships forged on his trips to China will benefit the glass city for decades to come.

Toledo Mayor Mike Bell recently returned from his fourth official visit to China as the city's chief executive.

Bell says he made several connections on the trip that should lead to business partnerships with, and investment in the glass city.

"Being able to do something that's going to help Toledo not necessarily right this second but maybe 5 to 10 to 15 years down the road because we have established the base necessary to be able to do what's necessary to bring these international businesses in," said Bell.

Bell traveled with several members of the Toledo business community. The group had a booth at the High-Tech Fair in Shenzen, China. Bell also signed a partnership with the city of Pujian, promising to work together to find economic, trade and technological opportunities.

While in China Bell met with owners of Dashing Pacific, the company which now owns Toledo's Marina District. Some have criticized the sale since construction has not yet begun. Bell says that criticism is premature.

"I think they will move at the pace that they need to move at. We've never rushed Daimler Chrysler, anybody else to do whatever they needed to do and they take their time and they do it when they need to do it," said Bell. "Before we sold that land it was just sitting there. Now it's sitting there and we have $3.8 million in the bank and it's sitting there and people are paying taxes on that."

