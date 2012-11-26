Sandusky water safety program gets national recognition

SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) – More than two years after three boys drowned in the icy Sandusky River, a group created in their honor is getting national recognition for their work in ice safety education.

The Sandusky County Water and Ice Safety Committee was formed in early 2010 after three young boys fell through ice in the Sandusky River and drowned. The committee speaks with local children about water and ice safety. They also have a training DVD.

Since 2010, they have reached more than 7,000 kids in Sandusky, Seneca and Wyandot counties and have recently been recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for their efforts.

"Unfortunately, something bad had to happen to make something good," said Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer, a member of the committee. "Those three individuals that passed away are going to probably now save thousands."

The Coast Guard now wants to take the committee's program across the nation to teach even more children.

