Wrangler among best for vehicle resale value

Kelley Blue Book has honored the Jeep Wrangler as one of the vehicles with the best resale value.

The Wranger ranked third, behind the Toyota FJ Cruiser and the Toyota Tacoma, in the company's annual "Best Resale Value Awards". Those who sell Jeeps locally say the award comes as no surprise.

"The wrangler has had good resale value for a long, long time. We've had people that keep them for 15 years and they're still getting half," said Dennis Amrhein, managing partner at Grogan's Towne.

Kelley Blue Book estimates the 2013 Wrangler will retain 55 percent of its value after 5 years. That is considerably better than the estimated 39 percent average for all vehicles.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.