Ohio expects 420,000 hunters for deer-gun season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's deer-gun season is expected to draw about 420,000 hunters this year.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Division of Wildlife says the hunting week will begin Monday and run through Dec. 2. The season also will include an extra weekend of hunting Dec. 15-16.

Deer can be hunted with a muzzleloader, handgun or shotgun from one half-hour before sunrise to sunset during the season. The state encourages all hunters to take proper safety precautions, such as using safety harnesses in tree stands and wearing hunter orange.

Hunters also are encouraged to donate any extra venison to organizations assisting Ohioans in need.

The Division of Wildlife says hunting has an $859 million economic impact each year in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.