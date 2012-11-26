Police issue warrant for man accused of shooting at woman, her child

Toledo Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man they say shot at a Toledo woman and her young child.

Police say Quincy Allen started shouting at a woman as she was taking out the trash Sunday evening. When she ran back inside her home he fired several shots into the house, according to police. No one was hit by the shots, but the woman's son was inside the home.

Police issued a warrant for Allen's arrest on two counts of felonies assault Monday.

"This guy should be considered extremely dangerous. Anybody that would do something like that, shoot at a young lady, especially with the knowledge that there's a young child inside of that home. That's somebody that would do almost anything," said Toledo Police Sergeant Joe Heffernan.

Anyone who has seen Allen, or may know is whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

