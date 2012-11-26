Police investigate rash of break-ins in Seneca County

Police advise residents of Seneca County to keep their doors locked after a rash of break-ins.

TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) – After a rash of car break-ins in Seneca County, Tiffin law enforcement officials urge residents to use extra caution during the holiday season.

According to the Tiffin Police Department, about a dozen cars were damaged or broken into late last week, along with another dozen throughout Seneca County.

Most vehicles targeted were parked along residential streets; many were unlocked, making them easy targets.

"I think sometimes it is the attitude of ‘it won't happen to me,'" said Chief Fred Stevens of the Tiffin Police Department. "But you know, even the people who do lock [their doors] – the one time you don't lock it could be the time that [potential thieves] check it."

Stevens said residents should take extra caution locking their cars, homes and garages – especially during the holiday season.

"If they can't get easy access to the car, garage or house, they [probably] won't take the time to break a window or break in," Stevens said. "It doesn't necessarily mean it won't happen; if they see something on the seat – shopping bags, a laptop, an iPod – it certainly raises the stakes for them."

Stevens also advised residents to avoid posting pictures of themselves on vacation to social networking sites while still out of town. Potential thieves may be able to see what houses are empty this way.

Investigators are still looking for a suspect in the rash of break-ins. Residents are encouraged to report anything suspicious to the police immediately.

