Police still searching for suspect in death of Toledo gym owner

The Crossfit gym is still closed a week after the death of owner Joe Lengel.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – One week after Toledo gym owner Joe Lengel was shot and killed in front of his business, police are still searching for suspects.

"This is a priority case for our department," said Joe Hefferman of the Toledo Police Department. "We are devoting a lot of man hours toward it."

Although they are still piecing together the details, police say Crossfit owner Joe Lengel was killed as he showed up to open the gym for its first class of the day. He was approached by someone who shot him in the side and was left there for his clients to find.

A week later, the doors of the gym are still closed and Lengel's family and neighboring business owners are waiting for answers.

"We have to follow up the leads as they come in," Hefferman said. "We did look for any kind of video footage that may have been running around or near where the crime occurred."

Initially police thought Lengel's death may have been the result of a robbery gone wrong, but the motive is still under investigation.

"We want to make sure that a proper, thorough investigation is done," Hefferman said. "There's no sense in rushing. That's what the detectives are doing at this point - just making sure that they are going through every piece of evidence they have gathered."

