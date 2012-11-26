Imagination Station levy passes

After provisional ballots were counted, the Imagination Station levy on the November 6 ballot has passed.

The levy had been failing before the counting of provisional ballots. After those ballots were added, the levy passed by 306 votes.

The final tallies were 98583 votes in favor of the levy, with 98232 votes against. That is 50.08 percent for the levy, 49.92 against.

According to Ohio law, a recount must be conducted since the margin of passage was less than half of one percent. That recount will be conducted on December 6. Lucas County Board of Elections member Jon Stainbrook says it is unlikely a recount will change the results.

