Toledo Air National Guard to perform night flying training

SWANTON, OH (Toledo News Now) – The 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard will be conducting training flights at night beginning Nov. 26 through Dec. 13.

Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the next three weeks.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness.

Learn more about the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.