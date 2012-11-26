OH scrap metal online registry now available

COLUMBUS, OH (Toledo News Now) – Senate Bill 193, which created a mandatory online registry for scrap metal and bulk merchandise container dealers, is now available on Ohio Homeland Security's website. The online registry aims to create an infrastructure within the industry to crack down on scrap theft, protecting Ohio's infrastructure by focusing on dealers and recycling facilities.

Whether it is the theft of railroad spikes and rails or copper communication lines, scrap metal theft presents a significant threat to Ohio's infrastructure. These types of thefts can create disruptions in communication services as well as dangers to the public.

In addition to the online registry, the Department of Public Safety continues to offer training for both law enforcement officers and representatives from the scrap metal industry. The training provides a comprehensive overview of the bill. Attendees will also receive information on how and where to register, what penalties can result for failure to comply with the revised law, along with ways to determine if someone may be attempting to scrap stolen property.

Find training dates and locations.

Anyone who believes he or she may have seen suspicious activity should contact Ohio Homeland Security at 1-877-OHS-INTEL or call 911 for emergencies.

