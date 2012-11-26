Fugitive sought for alleged shooting in Lorain, OH

LORAIN, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which could lead to the capture of fugitive Anetaeus Spencer.

Spencer is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Lorain Police Department for aggravated assault with a firearm. It is alleged that back in October, Spencer shot a man in the chest after an argument at Gills International Lounge in Lorain, OH.

Spencer is a 30-year-old black male standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be hiding somewhere in Lorain and has a previous address near the 2400 block of Washington Ave.

Anyone with information about Anetaeus Spencer and his whereabouts should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or text the keyword "WANTED" and "tip" to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Reward money is available.

