OSHP investigating Toledo man's fatal crash

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Central Avenue east of Exmoor in Sylvania Township Sunday around 1:15 p.m.

Dennis L. Jaworski, 58, of Toledo, was traveling westbound in his Kia Sorento SUV on Central Avenue. He then drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a curb, and entered a brush area at Wildwood Metro Park Preserve.

OSHP troopers say it is unknown if Jaworski was wearing his seatbelt.

Jaworski was transported from the scene to a Toledo hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Toledo Post.

